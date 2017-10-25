In a recent interview, comedian Kathy Griffin mocked out CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, calling him a “spineless heiress.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast from Australia, Griffin slammed Cooper as “the Spineless Heiress,” a reference to Cooper being an heir to the Vanderbilt family.

Griffin had co-hosted CNN's annual New Year's Eve coverage with Cooper for a decade.

Their friendship ended soon after Griffin posed with a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.

When the scandal broke in June, Cooper tweeted his disapproval: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

CNN fired Griffin over the photo shoot, replacing her with Bravo's Andy Cohen, a close friend of Cooper's.

Griffin has previously said that Cooper did not personally reach out to her in the aftermath of the scandal.

In August, after Trump pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, Griffin told The Cut that she was done apologizing.

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” Griffin said. “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”