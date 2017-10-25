In a recent interview, comedian Kathy
Griffin mocked out CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, calling him a
“spineless heiress.”
Speaking to The
Daily Beast from Australia, Griffin slammed Cooper as “the
Spineless Heiress,” a reference to Cooper being an heir to the
Vanderbilt family.
Griffin had co-hosted CNN's annual New
Year's Eve coverage with Cooper for a decade.
Their friendship ended soon after
Griffin posed with a bloody, decapitated head that resembled
President Donald Trump.
When the scandal broke in June, Cooper
tweeted his disapproval: “For the record, I am appalled by the
photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and
completely inappropriate.”
CNN fired Griffin over the photo shoot,
replacing her with Bravo's Andy Cohen, a close friend of Cooper's.
Griffin has previously said that Cooper
did not personally reach out to her in the aftermath of the scandal.
In August, after Trump pardoned Arizona
sheriff Joe Arpaio, Griffin told The Cut that she was done
apologizing.
“President Trump just pardoned Joe
Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the
Arizona desert,” Griffin
said. “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking
out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and
I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”