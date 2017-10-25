During an appearance Tuesday on The Ellen Show, out British singer Sam Smith confirmed he's no longer single.

“You're not single right now anymore, right?” host Ellen DeGeneres asked.

“No, I'm not, which is crazy,” answered Smith, who is currently promoting his sophomore studio album The Thrill of It All.

“It's weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In The Lonely Hour I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy, but I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird,” Smith said with a laugh.

Smith was pictured earlier this month sharing a kiss with Brandon Flynn, a 24-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of troubled high schooler Justin Foley in the Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons Why.

(Related: 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn comes out; Condemns anti-gay equality campaign.)

Smith's second studio album The Thrill of It All arrives on Friday, November 3.

(Related: Sam Smith says he was obsessed with androgynous pop stars Boy George, Marilyn at 17.)