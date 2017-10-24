Anxious about an armed far right, an
LGBT group in Rochester, New York is taking up arms.
The group Trigger Warning Queer &
Trans Gun Club meets once a month to shoot long guns.
“We have each other's backs,” gun
club member Lore McSpadden told the AP. “We're acknowledging our
fear of a world in which conservatives are the only ones who are
armed.”
Events such as this summer's white
supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the burning of two
rainbow flags in Rochester after the election of President Donald
Trump convinced some members of the LGBT community to take up arms.
“Often queer people are thought of as
being weak, as being defenseless,” another gun member, Jake Allen,
said. “And I think in many ways this pushes back against that. I
want white supremacists and neo-Nazis to know that queer people are
taking steps necessary to protect themselves.”
According to the AP, other left-leaning
gun clubs have seen their numbers increase since the election.
But Scott Fearing, executive director
of Out Alliance, warned against an arms race.
“Death and destruction and harm and
hurt can come when so many people have arms and weapons,” Fearing
said.