A flash mob of nearly 50 people over
the weekend called on Australians to vote “yes” on marriage
equality.
The Australian government is spending
$120 million on a postal survey which asks whether it should extend
marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the survey,
expected on November 15, are non-binding.
According to the Star
Observer, the performance at Melbourne's Federation Square
began with a 14-year-old girl singing Mary Lambert's chorus in
Macklemore's same-sex marriage anthem Same Love.
As the music changed, several people
joined in and began dancing.
More dancers joined in as the music
shifted from Whitney Houston's I Want to Dance with Somebody
to the Scissor Sisters' Let's Have a Kiki and Lady Gaga's Born
This Way.
The dancers waived rainbow-colored
flags and hugged each other as passersby were stopped in their
tracks.
The crowd cheered when drag queen Leasa
Mann joined the performance wearing a sequined rainbow dress.
After joining thousands of activists on
a march through the streets of Melbourne, the flash mob performed a
second time at the State Library.