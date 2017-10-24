A flash mob of nearly 50 people over the weekend called on Australians to vote “yes” on marriage equality.

The Australian government is spending $120 million on a postal survey which asks whether it should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the survey, expected on November 15, are non-binding.

According to the Star Observer, the performance at Melbourne's Federation Square began with a 14-year-old girl singing Mary Lambert's chorus in Macklemore's same-sex marriage anthem Same Love.

As the music changed, several people joined in and began dancing.

More dancers joined in as the music shifted from Whitney Houston's I Want to Dance with Somebody to the Scissor Sisters' Let's Have a Kiki and Lady Gaga's Born This Way.

The dancers waived rainbow-colored flags and hugged each other as passersby were stopped in their tracks.

The crowd cheered when drag queen Leasa Mann joined the performance wearing a sequined rainbow dress.

After joining thousands of activists on a march through the streets of Melbourne, the flash mob performed a second time at the State Library.