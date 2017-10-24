Just weeks after marrying his boyfriend
in Hawaii, gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos is calling on
Australians to vote against marriage equality.
(Related: Milo
Yiannopoulos marries boyfriend in Hawaii.)
“My gut would be to vote against it,”
Yiannopoulos told the Daily Mail Australia. “I'm gay and a
Catholic. The highest priority for me is making sure no church, no
believer anywhere, is required to violate their religious
conscience.”
The Australian government is spending
$120 million on a postal survey which asks whether it should extend
marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the survey,
expected on November 15, are non-binding.
“I think those things can co-exist
perfectly peacefully,” Yiannopoulos
continued. “I think the state probably should recognize a gay
couple who want to commit to one another. But the paramount
consideration is not those gay couples – it is religious freedom.”
Yiannopoulos in February announced that
he had quit Breitbart News, the alt-right website with close
ties to President Donald Trump, amid criticism over comments he made
that appeared to condone pedophilia. The comments also cost him a
book deal with Simon & Schuster.
The 32-year-old Yiannopoulos also
recently criticized
Pope Francis for his liberalism and has said that while gay he
believes gay sex is a sin.