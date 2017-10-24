Just weeks after marrying his boyfriend in Hawaii, gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos is calling on Australians to vote against marriage equality.

(Related: Milo Yiannopoulos marries boyfriend in Hawaii.)

“My gut would be to vote against it,” Yiannopoulos told the Daily Mail Australia. “I'm gay and a Catholic. The highest priority for me is making sure no church, no believer anywhere, is required to violate their religious conscience.”

The Australian government is spending $120 million on a postal survey which asks whether it should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the survey, expected on November 15, are non-binding.

“I think those things can co-exist perfectly peacefully,” Yiannopoulos continued. “I think the state probably should recognize a gay couple who want to commit to one another. But the paramount consideration is not those gay couples – it is religious freedom.”

Yiannopoulos in February announced that he had quit Breitbart News, the alt-right website with close ties to President Donald Trump, amid criticism over comments he made that appeared to condone pedophilia. The comments also cost him a book deal with Simon & Schuster.

The 32-year-old Yiannopoulos also recently criticized Pope Francis for his liberalism and has said that while gay he believes gay sex is a sin.