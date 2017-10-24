Native American pop recording artist
VIZIN this week released a cover of Sylvester's iconic disco hit You
Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).
The video for the track features cameos
from RuPaul's Drag Race alums Manila Luzon and Mariah
Balenciaga, model Brandon Cole Bailey, “Human Ken Doll” Justin
Jedlica and Strut's Cassandra Cass.
When asked what inspired her to become
a drag performer, VIZIN
answered: “I like to say, 'I didn't choose drag, drag chose
me.' I was probably the gayest little boy you could imagine. I
always wore Jellies and quite often turned my shirts into skirts. I
drove my mom nuts with all the collars I ruined. Everybody knew, so
it wasn't a shocker when I came out.”
She also talked about losing 500
pounds.
“I had been a big kid my entire life
and was used to being supersized. Eventually, I realized I wasn’t
going anywhere and something had to change. If it wasn’t for my
mother, that change never would’ve come. She put me on the path to
having gastric-bypass surgery and inspired me with her support to
lose the weight. I fell in love with cooking after learning to
maintain a healthier lifestyle,” VIZIN said.
VIZIN will perform at this weekend's
Halloweenie
in LA, which is sponsored by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.