Native American pop recording artist VIZIN this week released a cover of Sylvester's iconic disco hit You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).

The video for the track features cameos from RuPaul's Drag Race alums Manila Luzon and Mariah Balenciaga, model Brandon Cole Bailey, “Human Ken Doll” Justin Jedlica and Strut's Cassandra Cass.

When asked what inspired her to become a drag performer, VIZIN answered: “I like to say, 'I didn't choose drag, drag chose me.' I was probably the gayest little boy you could imagine. I always wore Jellies and quite often turned my shirts into skirts. I drove my mom nuts with all the collars I ruined. Everybody knew, so it wasn't a shocker when I came out.”

She also talked about losing 500 pounds.

“I had been a big kid my entire life and was used to being supersized. Eventually, I realized I wasn’t going anywhere and something had to change. If it wasn’t for my mother, that change never would’ve come. She put me on the path to having gastric-bypass surgery and inspired me with her support to lose the weight. I fell in love with cooking after learning to maintain a healthier lifestyle,” VIZIN said.

VIZIN will perform at this weekend's Halloweenie in LA, which is sponsored by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.