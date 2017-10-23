Out singer Frank Ocean has defeated a $14.5 million libel lawsuit filed by his father.

According to Pitchfork, a California federal judge sided with Ocean in the dispute, saying that Ocean's estranged father, Calvin Cooksey, had not provided enough evident to support his claim that Ocean had defamed him in a 2016 Tumblr post.

In the post, Ocean recounted that the last time he saw his father was after he had hurled a slur at a transgender waitress.

“I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a fa*got as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” Ocean wrote. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Ocean wrote the post in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Forty-nine people lost their lives and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman entered the Orlando gay nightclub and started shooting.

In his lawsuit, filed in February, Cooksey claimed that Ocean's post put him “in the middle of a terrorist attack on the gay community” and ruined his career in the film and music industries.