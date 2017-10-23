Massachusetts-based MassResistance has
published a nearly 600-page book warning America about the dangers of
gay sex to society.
In The Health Hazards of
Homosexuality: What the Medical and Psychological Research Reveals,
the vehemently anti-LGBT group's leader Brian Camenker encourages
American society “to take a step back, understand what the
normalization of homosexuality has brought in its wake, and
reconsider the course we're on.”
In 2015, Camenker declared “war” on
the LGBT right movement, saying that God has a “very brutal” set
of rules “for people who want to tear down society, who want to
push immorality, who want to tear down the moral structures of
society.” They “must be destroyed,” he said.
In the book's introduction, the group
asserts that gay sex is hurting society.
“The American public is not being
told how dangerous homosexuality is to the physical and mental health
of its practitioners, as well as to our larger society. Rather,
homosexuality is now generally presented as normal, respectable
sexual expression which can be engaged in safely.”
“In fact, this normalization of
sodomy and other dangerous practices requires our society to engage
in mental gymnastics which severely distort our social, commercial,
and legal interactions. Approval of homosexuality is a capitulation
to irrationality which profoundly affects our society,” the book's
introduction reads.
According to Right Wing Watch, the
group was selling its book earlier this month at Values Voter Summit,
the gathering of social conservatives attended by President Donald
Trump.
(Related: At
Values Voter Summit, Trump praises DOJ guidance on “religious
freedom.”)
Camenker makes it clear that he wants
people to use the book as a political weapon to deny LGBT rights.
“Demands for 'gay rights' or 'LGBT rights' or 'gay marriage' should
be answered … by noting the unnatural, unhealthy and repugnant
character of GLB sexual practices and associated public behaviors,”
he wrote.
According to Right Wing Watch, the book
asserts that “homosexuality is really about sodomy,”
“homosexuality is a mental health disorder,” and “transgenderism
is a mental disorder.”
“The book devotes hundreds of pages
to sexuality, sex practices and sexually transmitted diseases, with
about 100 pages of footnotes meant to lend an air of scientific
authority,” Right
Wing Watch's Peter Montgomery wrote.