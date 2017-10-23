John Boyega, who plays Finn in the Star
Wars movie franchise, has addressed speculation surrounding his
character's relationship with Poe Dameron, who is played by Oscar
Isaac.
Fans reacted to Finn and Poe's
chemistry in the 2015 film The Force Awakens.
In an interview with Metro, Boyega was
asked whether the Star Wars films have a responsibility to be
more progressive and inclusive.
“There definitely is that
responsibility, but more the responsibility to hire those from those
experiences to share their creative light, that’s the pivotal
thing. Because if you just hire the same sort of people you’re just
getting the same sort of film. It’s not wrong, but then there’s a
lack of variety. I think Pacific Rim handles that in a very
unique way,” answered
Boyega, also the star of the upcoming film Pacific Rim:
Uprising.
On a possible romance between Finn and
Poe, Boyega said: “I think that Oscar is always looking at me with
love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they
realize that either he needs to chill or come out.”
The movie franchise's latest
installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, arrives in theaters on
Friday, December 15.