In a new interview, out singer Sam Smith reveals that there was a time in his life when he lived his life in drag.

The 25-year-old singer is currently promoting his upcoming second album The Thrill of it All, which will be released on Friday, November 3.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Smith said that he loves to raid an Australian drag store called House of Priscilla in Sydney.

“Oh my god, I just buy everything – heels, dresses,” Smith said. “We have a great time.”

He added that as a teenager he was influenced by androgynous pop stars Boy George and Marilyn.

“People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn. There was one moment in my life when I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really,” he said.

“I would wear full makeup every day at school – eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for two and a half years. … I got teased a lot for it. But there were also people respecting me for walking around like that in my school.”

When asked whether he feels like a cisgender man, Smith answered, “No. … I feel just as much woman as I am man.”