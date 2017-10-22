A new trailer for the upcoming third
season of EastSiders features Willam Belli, Wilson Cruz, Constance Wu
and Stephen Guarino.
EastSiders takes a look at the
lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who
are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The
show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire
first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler
Logo.
A Kickstarter campaign for the show's
third season raised more than $80,000.
Returning co-stars include Van Hansis
(As the World Turns), John Halbach (Such Good People),
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My
So-Called Life; Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I'm
Dying Up Here) and Willam Belli (RuPaul's Drag Race).
In the 6-episode season, Cal and Thom
test their relationship as they travel across the United States.
“It’s a difficult time to be LGBT
in America right now, and I wanted to stick a rainbow flag in the
tradition of the Great American Road Trip,” Williamson told
Entertainment
Tonight. “LGBT people have the same claim to the beautiful
sights of this country as everyone else. By shooting with a skeleton
crew we were able to take the characters out of their comfort zone in
a way that few television shows have been able to. I’m amazed at
how the series has grown over the last five years and we couldn’t
ask for a better partner than Wolfe Video.”
EastSiders season 3 will be
available Tuesday, November 28 on DVD through Wolfe Video and on
online platforms, including Vimeo, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes
and WolfeOnDemand.com.