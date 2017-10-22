A new trailer for the upcoming third season of EastSiders features Willam Belli, Wilson Cruz, Constance Wu and Stephen Guarino.

EastSiders takes a look at the lives of Cal (played by Kit Williamson) and Thom (Van Hansis), who are trying to make sense of their relationship after infidelity. The show's first two episodes premiered on YouTube in 2012 and the entire first season was later broadcast as a television movie on cabler Logo.

A Kickstarter campaign for the show's third season raised more than $80,000.

Returning co-stars include Van Hansis (As the World Turns), John Halbach (Such Good People), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life; Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I'm Dying Up Here) and Willam Belli (RuPaul's Drag Race).

In the 6-episode season, Cal and Thom test their relationship as they travel across the United States.

“It’s a difficult time to be LGBT in America right now, and I wanted to stick a rainbow flag in the tradition of the Great American Road Trip,” Williamson told Entertainment Tonight. “LGBT people have the same claim to the beautiful sights of this country as everyone else. By shooting with a skeleton crew we were able to take the characters out of their comfort zone in a way that few television shows have been able to. I’m amazed at how the series has grown over the last five years and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Wolfe Video.”

EastSiders season 3 will be available Tuesday, November 28 on DVD through Wolfe Video and on online platforms, including Vimeo, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com.