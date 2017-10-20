Orange City, a conservative city in
northwest Iowa, will hold its first LGBT Pride festival this weekend.
The three-day OC Pride 2017 event
starts Friday, Siouxland Public Media reported.
Planned activities include live music
at the Town Square Coffee House on Friday, a showing of To Wong
Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, a 1995 comedy starring
Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizano as three New York
City drag queens heading to Hollywood, and a brunch on Sunday.
“Not to speak for all the gays, but
brunch is an important part of our culture,” Mike Goll, one of four
organizers, said with a laugh. “Or at least I think so. In
building OC Pride, it was important that we have a Sunday brunch.”
Another organizer, Cody Bauer,
acknowledged Sioux County's conservative views.
“If what we do here in Orange City
gives one kid in this area hope – if it gives one kid in this area
a little spark in their mind that may help them understand that they
are okay, they don't have to be somebody else, you're okay being who
you are – any and all backlash that comes with it will be totally
worth it,” Bauer
said.
On its Facebook page, the Sioux County
Conservatives described the event as a “festival celebrating sin.”
“Pride is bringing family together,”
Goll said. “Pride is being welcome. Pride is love.”