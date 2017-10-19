Tony Perkins, president of the Family
Research Council (FRC), said on Tuesday that openly gay, lesbian and
transgender troops creates “moral confusion” that leads to sexual
harassment in the military.
FRC is the Christian conservative group
behind last weekend's Values Voter Summit, at which President Donald
Trump praised Perkins as “a tremendous guy.”
(Related: At
Values Voter Summit, Trump praises DOJ guidance on “religious
freedom.”)
On his Washington Watch radio
show, Perkins commented on a report that a two-star Army general had
been fired after an investigation showed that he had sexually
harassed the wife of a soldier. The investigation showed that the
general had sent “sexy” text messages to the married woman.
“I think this is wrong,” Perkins
told his audience. “But who says it's wrong? The military code of
conduct? True. But that also said that homosexuality is wrong, but
that prohibition is no longer being enforced. In fact, people are
punished for not celebrating homosexuality. Same was true for
transgenderism.”
The general's behavior was wrong,
Perkins asserted, because he had “violated the moral law of the
creator.”
“That's where the moral confusion
comes from. People think, 'Well, maybe I can get away with it
because they can get away with that. That's acceptable today, maybe
I can do this,'” Perkins
explained. “When we deny there is a moral law and a moral
lawgiver, it leads to confusion and chaos, and we've seen this
increasingly within the ranks of our nation's military.”