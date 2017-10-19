Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), said on Tuesday that openly gay, lesbian and transgender troops creates “moral confusion” that leads to sexual harassment in the military.

FRC is the Christian conservative group behind last weekend's Values Voter Summit, at which President Donald Trump praised Perkins as “a tremendous guy.”

On his Washington Watch radio show, Perkins commented on a report that a two-star Army general had been fired after an investigation showed that he had sexually harassed the wife of a soldier. The investigation showed that the general had sent “sexy” text messages to the married woman.

“I think this is wrong,” Perkins told his audience. “But who says it's wrong? The military code of conduct? True. But that also said that homosexuality is wrong, but that prohibition is no longer being enforced. In fact, people are punished for not celebrating homosexuality. Same was true for transgenderism.”

The general's behavior was wrong, Perkins asserted, because he had “violated the moral law of the creator.”

“That's where the moral confusion comes from. People think, 'Well, maybe I can get away with it because they can get away with that. That's acceptable today, maybe I can do this,'” Perkins explained. “When we deny there is a moral law and a moral lawgiver, it leads to confusion and chaos, and we've seen this increasingly within the ranks of our nation's military.”