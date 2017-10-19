Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox and Daniel Franzese were among the LGBT celebrities supporting Thursday's Spirit Day.

Spirit Day supports efforts to combat the bullying of LGBT teens. Supporters were encouraged to wear purple on Thursday. Since its inception in 2010, GLAAD has played a prominent role in promoting Spirit Day.

Out singers Adam Lambert and Troye Sivan helped GLAAD kick off Spirit Day at an event Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Actress Laverne Cox, who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's dramedy Orange is the New Black, tweeted: “SpiritDay is Oct. 19 – Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ youth!”

Out actor Daniel Franzese (Looking) messaged: “I wear purple on @glaad's #SpiritDay because every LGBTQ kid should always feel safe and protected in their environment. STOP BULLYING. [purple heart emoji]”

According to Outsports.com, Major League Baseball (MLB) has asked all 30 of its teams to turn their social media presences purple for the day. But the outlet reported that many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angles Dodgers, had not as of noon. “Welcome to #SpiritDay,” the MLB tweeted. “Team up with baseball as we stand for inclusion, and against bullying.” GLAAD lists the NBA and WNBA as official partners and the NFL as a supporting partner.

Kellogg's, also a supporting partner, released a video in support of Spirit Day that includes Tony the Tiger and other Kellogg's mascots, including Tucan Sam and Snap, Crackle & Pop.

“We think you're gr-r-reat just the way you are. #SpiritDay #LetYourGreatOut,” Tony the Tiger tweeted.