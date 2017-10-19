Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox and Daniel
Franzese were among the LGBT celebrities supporting Thursday's Spirit
Day.
Spirit Day supports efforts to combat
the bullying of LGBT teens. Supporters were encouraged to wear
purple on Thursday. Since its inception in 2010, GLAAD has played a
prominent role in promoting Spirit Day.
Out singers Adam Lambert and Troye
Sivan helped GLAAD kick off Spirit Day at an event Wednesday in Los
Angeles.
Actress Laverne Cox, who is best known
for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's dramedy
Orange is the New Black, tweeted: “SpiritDay is Oct. 19 –
Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ
youth!”
Out actor Daniel Franzese (Looking)
messaged: “I wear purple on @glaad's #SpiritDay because every LGBTQ
kid should always feel safe and protected in their environment. STOP
BULLYING. [purple heart emoji]”
According to Outsports.com, Major
League Baseball (MLB) has asked all 30 of its teams to turn their
social media presences purple for the day. But the outlet reported
that many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Yankees,
Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angles Dodgers, had not as
of noon. “Welcome to #SpiritDay,” the MLB tweeted. “Team up
with baseball as we stand for inclusion, and against bullying.”
GLAAD lists the NBA and WNBA as official partners and the NFL as a
supporting partner.
Kellogg's, also a supporting partner,
released a video in support of Spirit Day that includes Tony the
Tiger and other Kellogg's mascots, including Tucan Sam and Snap,
Crackle & Pop.
“We think you're gr-r-reat just the
way you are. #SpiritDay #LetYourGreatOut,” Tony the Tiger tweeted.