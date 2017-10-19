Former Vice President Joe Biden this
week endorsed the campaign of transgender candidate Danica Roem.
Roem is working to unseat Virginia
Delegate Bob Marshall, a Republican from Prince William County and a
vocal opponent of LGBT rights.
“As someone who spent decades riding
the train to work, I’m proud today to endorse Danica Roem’s
historic candidacy because I know her emphasis on improving
transportation infrastructure is critical to improving the quality of
life for thousands of Virginians,” said Biden in a statement to the
Democratic Party of Virginia. “I know she’d make people of her
lifelong home of Prince William County proud by working to improve
their commutes and strengthen the middle class while serving them
with compassion in Richmond and Manassas.”
In a statement given to the Democratic
Party of Virginia, Roem, a journalist, said that she is “humbled”
by Biden's endorsement.
The Victory Fund, which backs LGBT
candidates for public office, praised the move in a statement.
“Former Vice President Joe Biden’s
endorsement signifies the importance of this race not just to
Virginia, but to the entire nation,” said Victory Fund President &
CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills. “Danica Roem is transcending the
divisive politics of today by knocking on doors and focusing on
issues that will improve the lives of her constituents. Yet a win for
Danica will also send a powerful message to elected officials
nationwide: LGBTQ people will target and run against those who attack
our community, and we will remove them from power.”
Earlier this year, Marshall, who is
serving his 13th term, introduced a
bill that sought to prohibit transgender people from using the
bathroom of their choice.
(Related: Social
conservatives running anti-transgender robocalls against Danica
Roem.)