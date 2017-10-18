President Donald Trump on Tuesday
addressed the Heritage Foundation at its annual President's Club
meeting, at which he praised the social conservative group known for
its opposition to LGBT rights.
Trump described the group as “titans
in the fight to defend, promote and preserve our great American
culture.”
“Everyone here tonight understands a
core truth, that for America to have confidence in our future, we
must have pride in our history,” Trump
said. “As Americans, we have inherited a special legacy of
freedom, culture, laws, traditions and values.”
The president also praised the group
for its strict interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.
“We believe that the Constitution is
the greatest political document in human history and that judges
should interpret the Constitution as written,” Trump told the
crowd.
“Textualism” is part of the legacy
of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who cited it as a
reason to oppose LGBT rights.
The Heritage Foundation is opposed to
same-sex marriage and non-discrimination protections for LGBT people.
It also believes that gay, lesbian and transgender people should not
be allowed to serve openly in the military.
The address comes less than a week
after Trump became the first sitting president to speak at the Values
Voter Summit, which is organized by a group opposed to LGBT rights.
(Related: At
Values Voter Summit, Trump praises DOJ guidance on “religious
freedom.”)