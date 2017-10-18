A former state assistant attorney general who lost his law license after he targeted a gay student at the University of Michigan is appealing the decision.

Andrew Shirvell, an alum of UofM, protested the 2010 election of Chris Armstrong as the school's first openly gay student body president. He attacked Armstrong on the Internet, at his home and at university events. At his now private blog Chris Armstrong Watch, he accused the student of preying on impressionable freshman and of being “Satan's representative on the student assembly,” and labeled Armstrong a Nazi, a racist, a liar and an elitist.

His actions led to his firing as state assistant attorney general. Last year, the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board said that Shirvell's actions were tantamount to misconduct.

According to MLive, Shirvell on Wednesday has a hearing for a petition for review before the board. In a press release, he said that he expects a more favorable outcome with President Donald Trump in office.

"Given that my case is one of the most politically-charged to have ever come before a Hearing Panel ... I cannot imagine a more biased panel of attorneys who sat in judgment of me," Shirvell said. "With Donald Trump now in the White House, conservative Christians like me will no longer tolerate being railroaded by the liberal elite. It is time for the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board to overturn the Hearing Panel's biased determinations and restore my law license."

Armstrong, who graduated in 2011, filed a defamation suit against Shirvell. A jury handed Armstrong a $4.5 million award. A federal appeals court refused Shirvell's request for a new trial, but reduced the jury's award to $3.5 million. The Supreme Court denied Shirvell's appeal.

During an appearance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, Shirvell defended his right to harass Armstrong.

“I'm a Christian citizen exercising my First Amendment rights. I have no problem with the fact that Chris is a homosexual. I have a problem with the fact that he's advancing a radical homosexual agenda,” Shirvell said at the time.