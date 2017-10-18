Out singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge told Variety that she feel like a “rock star now” that she's been arrested for possession of marijuana.

Etheridge's tour bus was pulled over and searched by Customs and Border Protection agents on August 17 in North Dakota after performing in Alberta, Canada the previous day.

A K-9 dog found a “vape pen” in Etheridge's toiletry case.

The singer told Variety that she's “in good company,” referring to other celebrities such as Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson who have also been arrested for pot.

“I'm mad at myself,” she said. “I was careless. It's an international border. I should have known better. But I hope this can move the issue forward, shed some light on how many people use cannabis as a medicine.”

Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. She said that she's been treating herself with cannabis ever since.

North Dakota in November legalized the use of medical marijuana.

“I went from Canada, which is about to legalize marijuana sales, to North Dakota, which just went medical, yet nobody seems to know what to do,” she said.

Etheridge said that she was “given a misdemeanor.”