In a The New Yorker article, President Donald Trump is quoted as joking that Vice President Mike Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.

In The Danger of President Pence, Jane Mayer traces Pence's career in politics, starting as a U.S. House member, and his ties to the social conservative movement and the corporate right.

Mayer recounts a meeting Trump and Pence had with a legal scholar where Trump mocked Pence's socially conservative views.

When the legal scholar pointed out that even without Roe v. Wade many states would legalize abortion on their own, Trump said to Pence, “You see? You've wasted all this time and energy on it, and it's not going to end abortion anyway.”

When the subject of gay rights turned up, Trump, motioning to Pence, joke, “Don't ask that guy – he wants to hang them all!”

Pence has a long record of opposing LGBT rights in the U.S. House and as governor of Indiana.

He made national headlines in 2015 when he signed a bill into law that opponents said would allow business owners to refuse to serve members of the LGBT community based on their religious beliefs. Then-Governor Pence at first defended his decision to sign the bill, but a growing backlash pushed him to call for a “fix” to the law.