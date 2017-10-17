Country music superstar Dolly Parton has backed marriage equality in Australia.

The 71-year-old singer is promoting her first album of songs for children. I Believe in You includes 14 tracks aimed at youngsters. Proceeds from the album will benefit Parton's Imagination Library, a literacy program.

Appearing on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) News Breakfast, Parton was asked to weigh in on the government's postal survey on whether it should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of the $120 million survey, expected on November 15, are non-binding.

“What's your view on whether same-sex couples should be allowed to marry?”

“Hey, I think love is love, and we have no control over that,” Parton answered. “I always make a joke about, 'Why can't they marry? Why can't they be as miserable as us heterosexuals in their marriages?”

“But seriously … I think people should be allowed to [marry].”

“I'm not God, you know. I believe in God. I think God is the judge. I don't judge or criticize, and I don't think we're supposed to,” Parton added.

Parton also said that she would like to return to Australia.

“I love my fans. And I love Australia,” she said.