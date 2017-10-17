Country music superstar Dolly Parton
has backed marriage equality in Australia.
The 71-year-old singer is promoting her
first album of songs for children. I Believe in You includes
14 tracks aimed at youngsters. Proceeds from the album will benefit
Parton's Imagination Library, a literacy program.
Appearing on the Australian
Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) News Breakfast, Parton was
asked to weigh in on the government's postal survey on whether it
should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results of
the $120 million survey, expected on November 15, are non-binding.
“What's your view on whether same-sex
couples should be allowed to marry?”
“Hey, I think love is love, and we
have no control over that,” Parton answered. “I always make a
joke about, 'Why can't they marry? Why can't they be as miserable as
us heterosexuals in their marriages?”
“But seriously … I think people
should be allowed to [marry].”
“I'm not God, you know. I believe in
God. I think God is the judge. I don't judge or criticize, and I
don't think we're supposed to,” Parton
added.
Parton also said that she would like to
return to Australia.
“I love my fans. And I love
Australia,” she said.