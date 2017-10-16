Out actor Colton Haynes this week
talked to Us Weekly about walking down the aisle with fiance
Jeff Leatham.
Haynes, 29, whose credits include
Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult,
came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating
floral designer Jeff Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in
March.
“We're getting married in literally
two and a half weeks,” Haynes told Us Weekly at the
five-year anniversary party for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tie the Knot
collection at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Thursday. “It's
incredible. We're so excited. We're very nervous. Hoping he's not
going to Runaway Bride on me!”
When asked what the couple is looking
forward the most, Haynes answered that he was looking forward to
having children.
“Starting a family. That's the goal,
I think,” he said.
“My great friend Cheyenne [Jackson],
who I was on Horror Story with, [he and his husband Jason
Landau] have two beautiful kids who just turned 1. We're kind of
modeling everything after them,” Haynes added.
“If there was a theme [to the
wedding], it would be, like, Met Gala,” Haynes said. “We want
people to bring the drama – Philip Treacy hats and gowns, and we
want women to wear white gowns.”