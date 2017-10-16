Out actor Colton Haynes this week talked to Us Weekly about walking down the aisle with fiance Jeff Leatham.

Haynes, 29, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. On Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating floral designer Jeff Leatham, 46, and the couple got engaged in March.

“We're getting married in literally two and a half weeks,” Haynes told Us Weekly at the five-year anniversary party for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tie the Knot collection at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Thursday. “It's incredible. We're so excited. We're very nervous. Hoping he's not going to Runaway Bride on me!”

When asked what the couple is looking forward the most, Haynes answered that he was looking forward to having children.

“Starting a family. That's the goal, I think,” he said.

“My great friend Cheyenne [Jackson], who I was on Horror Story with, [he and his husband Jason Landau] have two beautiful kids who just turned 1. We're kind of modeling everything after them,” Haynes added.

“If there was a theme [to the wedding], it would be, like, Met Gala,” Haynes said. “We want people to bring the drama – Philip Treacy hats and gowns, and we want women to wear white gowns.”