In a new interview, out conservative
and former Breitbart staffer Milo Yiannopoulos criticizes Pope
Francis for his liberal views.
The 32-year-old Yiannopoulos, a
Catholic, was originally interviewed by a contributor to America,
the Jesuit-led magazine, but was never published by the magazine.
Instead, Yiannopoulos published the emailed interview on his personal
blog and it appeared Wednesday at the far-right Catholic website
ChurchMilitant.com, Vox
reported.
In the interview, Yiannopoulos, who,
despite having a record of making racist statements, recently
married a black man, said that he believes that being gay is a
sin.
“You don’t see me disputing the
Church’s teachings on homosexuality…I wouldn’t dream of
demanding that the Church throw away her hard truths just to lie to
me in hopes I’ll feel better about myself...I feel there’s
something wrong with the fact that my lovemaking can’t produce the
mini-Milo’s I’d like to have. How’s that for a subjective
confirmation of the Church teaching that same-sex attraction is
‘objectively disordered’ because it can’t lead to
procreation?'" Yiannopoulos rhetorically asked.
Yiannopoulos also criticized Pope
Francis, saying that he was shocked by his liberal views, and later
advised the pope to “stop talking.”
But he had praise for Francis'
predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI – who
once called marriage equality an attempt to harm society –
describing him as “the wisest and most erudite man in Europe.”