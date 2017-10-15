British Olympic diver Tom Daley on Thursday opened up about plans to start a family with husband Dustin Lance Black.

The 23-year-old Daley, who in May married Black, a Hollywood screenwriter, hosted the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards in London. The sixth annual event celebrates “the great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.”

“This year, personally, has been one of the best of my life,” Daley told the crowd. “I got married to my beautiful husband, who sadly couldn't be here tonight, as he's on a civil rights speaking tour in the United States.”

“And boy do they need it!”

“I felt so incredibly lucky to be able to say my vows in front of my friends and family, something that for many people in this room may have seemed like a distant dream – something that would never happen in their lifetime,” he said.

Daley added that he wants his children to grow up in a “free and equal world.”

“When my kids are born, I want them to live in a free and equal world, no matter how beautifully different they turn out to be,” Daley said. “My dream is that they are raised in a world where their gay dads are a part of a wider family of diversity that fully support one another.”

