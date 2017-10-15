British Olympic diver Tom Daley on
Thursday opened up about plans to start a family with husband Dustin
Lance Black.
The 23-year-old Daley, who in May
married Black, a Hollywood screenwriter, hosted the Virgin Holidays
Attitude Awards in London. The sixth annual event celebrates “the
great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.”
“This year, personally, has been one
of the best of my life,” Daley told the crowd. “I got married to
my beautiful husband, who sadly couldn't be here tonight, as he's on
a civil rights speaking tour in the United States.”
“And boy do they need it!”
“I felt so incredibly lucky to be
able to say my vows in front of my friends and family, something that
for many people in this room may have seemed like a distant dream –
something that would never happen in their lifetime,” he said.
Daley added that he wants his children
to grow up in a “free and equal world.”
“When my kids are born, I want them
to live in a free and equal world, no matter how beautifully
different they turn out to be,” Daley
said. “My dream is that they are raised in a world where their
gay dads are a part of a wider family of diversity that fully support
one another.”
