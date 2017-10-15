Singer-actress Demi Lovato says she's open to dating men and women.

Lovato, 25, is promoting her upcoming documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, which arrives on Tuesday.

In an interview with Extra, Lovato says she's open to dating men and women, adding, “That's how I've always felt.”

Lovato has been spotted holding hands with DJ/producer Lauren Abedini and is a vocal LGBT rights advocate, but has not spoken about her sexuality.

In an interview in September with PrideSource, Lovato sidestepped the question.

“I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” Lovato said. “I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary.”

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicate streams on YouTube on Tuesday, October 17.