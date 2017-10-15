Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz portray the Star Trek television franchise's first gay couple onboard a ship in CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

Cruz plays medical officer Dr. Hugh Culber, while Rapp portrays starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets, an expert on fungus.

“I couldn't be more proud to be a part of Star Trek TV's first gay couple,” Rapp said during a panel at New York Comic Con. “I can't say how much that means to me personally as a fan of the series and as a member of the LGBT community.”

“I'm proud of the fact that none of that really matters on the show,” Rapp said of his character's relationship, which he described as “alive, truthful and human.”

Cruz called the storyline “really important” to breaking down barriers.

“These stories we tell are really important, so that people understand who we are, what our lives are like, and perhaps they will understand us and not hate us,” Cruz said.

“But the fact of the matter is,” he later added, “most of the LGBTQ characters now on TV are still gay white men. The work that needs to be done now is to diversify the picture of LGBTQ people, so that people can see that we come from all races, different genders, we have trans people.”

Cruz and Rapp previously worked on the Broadway musical Rent. Rapp originated the role of Mark Cohen, while Cruz played Angel.