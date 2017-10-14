A bipartisan group of House members introduced legislation on Friday which seeks to block President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

Trump tweeted in July for completely barring transgender people from serving in the military. Roughly a month later, the White House issued guidance on implementing Trump's ban.

In his memo, Trump claims that the Obama administration “failed to identity a sufficient basis” to end the military ban – which was rolled back in June, 2016 – and orders the Pentagon to reinstate the policy, arguing that transgender people are a “disruption” to the military.

Introduced by Democratic Representatives Jackie Speier and Susan Davis of California, Adam Smith of Washington and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, along with Republican Representatives Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, the proposed legislation would prevent the Department of Defense from removing currently serving members of the military based solely on their gender identity.

A companion Senate bill was introduced last month by a bipartisan group of Senators, including Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, John McCain, a Republican from Arizona, Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, and Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine.

“Kicking out members of the United States Armed Services solely based on their gender identity is hateful, discriminatory, and on the wrong side of history,” Speier said in a statement. “News flash, Mr. President – thousands of transgender troops already serve our country with pride and dignity. Our military should be focused on recruiting and retaining the best troops, not on rejecting qualified service members on the basis of discrimination.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights group, applauded the bill's introduction.

“Transgender troops serve this nation with distinction and honor, and President Trump’s unpatriotic attack on their service is unconscionable,” said Stephen Peters, HRC National Press Secretary and a Marine Corps veteran. “Qualified Americans who are willing to put their lives on the line for their fellow citizens should be allowed to do so – regardless of their gender identity. We thank Representatives Jackie Speier, Charlie Dent, Susan Davis, Ileana Ro-Lehtinen, Adam Smith, and Kyrsten Sinema for their leadership in defending transgender service members.”

Three lawsuits challenging implementation of Trump's ban have been filed.