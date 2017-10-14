The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken
said this week that an upcoming sequel to Showtime's groundbreaking
lesbian drama will be more inclusive than the original.
The show about a group of lesbians
living in Los Angeles ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on the premium
cable network.
Speaking to TV Guide, Chaiken
discussed what fans can expect in the new show.
"It's 10 years hence since we
stopped doing The L Word, so the world will be different in
all the ways that the world is different now," Chaiken
said. "We've made progress, we've backslid in some ways,
we've gotten older, some of us, and there are new young women whose
stories we're going to tell. But I will say that The L Word in
2018 will be more reflective, more inclusive than the original show
we did."
While Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenning and
Leisha Hailey are expected to reprise their characters in the new
show, Erin Daniels, who played Dana Fairbanks, has yet to announce
whether she'll appear in the reboot. Chaiken said that she's hoping
Daniels will join the cast.
“I hope we'll be seeing Erin Daniels
on the show,” Chaiken said. “I love Erin Daniels, and maybe
there's some way – who knows. I've never let go of Dana and
neither has the audience – maybe we will [see her].”
