Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Friday called on Congress to impeach the Supreme Court justices who found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Moore, who last month won the GOP primary against Alabama Senator Luther Strange, despite President Donald Trump's backing of Strange, was the featured speaker at a Values Voter Summit (VVS) luncheon organized by the American Family Association's (AFA) political arm.

The former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice was twice removed from his post for defying federal court orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying the Supreme Court on marriage equality.

According to Right Wing Watch, those battles were depicted in heroic terms in a video that was shown before Moore spoke.

“God is not religion,” Moore told the crowd, adding that the First Amendment is “a mandate to acknowledge God.”

Moore described the justices who struck down state bans that excluded gay couples from marriage as “judicial supremists.”

“Somebody should be talking to the Supreme Court of the United States and say, 'What gives them a right to declare that two men can get married?' Tell the Congress, impeach these justices that put themselves above the constitution. They're judicial supremists, and they should be taken off the bench,” he said. He added that impeaching one would “solve the problem.”

Moore received a loud standing ovation for his remarks.

(Related: At Values Voter Summit, Trump praises DOJ guidance on “religious freedom.”)