Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore
on Friday called on Congress to impeach the Supreme Court justices
who found in Obergefell that gay and lesbian couples have a
constitutional right to marry.
Moore, who last month won the GOP
primary against Alabama Senator Luther Strange, despite President
Donald Trump's backing of Strange, was the featured speaker at a
Values Voter Summit (VVS) luncheon organized by the American Family
Association's (AFA) political arm.
The former Alabama Supreme Court chief
justice was twice removed from his post for defying federal court
orders that conflicted with his religious beliefs, including defying
the Supreme Court on marriage equality.
According to Right
Wing Watch, those battles were depicted in heroic terms in a
video that was shown before Moore spoke.
“God is not religion,” Moore told
the crowd, adding that the First Amendment is “a mandate to
acknowledge God.”
Moore described the justices who struck
down state bans that excluded gay couples from marriage as “judicial
supremists.”
“Somebody should be talking to the
Supreme Court of the United States and say, 'What gives them a right
to declare that two men can get married?' Tell the Congress, impeach
these justices that put themselves above the constitution. They're
judicial supremists, and they should be taken off the bench,” he
said. He added that impeaching one would “solve the problem.”
Moore received a loud standing ovation
for his remarks.
