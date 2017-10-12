Out celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has welcomed his third child, a baby girl born via surrogate on Wednesday, October 4.

Hilton, 39, on Tuesday posted an image of himself holding his daughter Mayte Amor with his mother Teresita Lavandeira at his side.

“Mayte Amor waited until 41 weeks to make her fashionably late arrival,” Hilton captioned the image on Instagram. “She's doing everything a newborn should do and doing it so well. She's a whole 7 days advanced!”

He added that his daughter is named after her grandparents, Mario and Teresita Lavandeira.

“Named after her grandparents – Mario & Teresita – their love will forever flow through her and protect her and all of my kids. Grandma is over the moon and so are her siblings!” he wrote.

Hilton ended his post by praising surrogates.

“And thank you to all the surrogates who give so selflessly and whose kindness is inspiring! There are still many states in America that, sadly, prohibit surrogacy and I hope to use my voice to advocate for making it legal across the country!” Hilton wrote.

Hilton's two other children, Mia Alma, 2, and Mario Armando III, 4, were also born via surrogate.