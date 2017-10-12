Out celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has
welcomed his third child, a baby girl born via surrogate on
Wednesday, October 4.
Hilton, 39, on Tuesday posted an image
of himself holding his daughter Mayte Amor with his mother Teresita
Lavandeira at his side.
“Mayte Amor waited until 41 weeks to
make her fashionably late arrival,” Hilton captioned the image on
Instagram. “She's doing everything a newborn should do and doing
it so well. She's a whole 7 days advanced!”
He added that his daughter is named
after her grandparents, Mario and Teresita Lavandeira.
“Named after her grandparents –
Mario & Teresita – their love will forever flow through her and
protect her and all of my kids. Grandma is over the moon and so are
her siblings!” he wrote.
Hilton ended his post by praising
surrogates.
“And thank you to all the surrogates
who give so selflessly and whose kindness is inspiring! There are
still many states in America that, sadly, prohibit surrogacy and I
hope to use my voice to advocate for making it legal across the
country!” Hilton wrote.
Hilton's two other children, Mia Alma,
2, and Mario Armando III, 4, were also born via surrogate.