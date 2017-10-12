Out actor Colton Haynes is encouraging people struggling with depression to seek help.

Haynes, who came out last year and is engaged to florist Jeff Leatham, made his comments in an Instagram post.

In his post, Haynes acknowledged that he's struggled with anxiety and depression since the fifth grade.

“Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay. This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life & career were at an all time high. I’ve talked about this before but I can’t stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I’ve struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it’s not something that should go untreated or uncared for,” Haynes captioned a photo of himself.

“I know a lot of people don’t understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic…but it’s a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It’s not easy. So let’s all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease…you aren’t alone,” he added.

Haynes, 29, is best known for playing Jackson Whittemore on MTV's Teen Wolf and Roy Harper on The CW's Arrow. He plays Detective Samuels in FX's upcoming American Horror Story: Cult.