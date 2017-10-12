Out actor Colton Haynes is encouraging
people struggling with depression to seek help.
Haynes, who came
out last year and is engaged
to florist Jeff Leatham, made his comments in an Instagram post.
In his post, Haynes acknowledged that
he's struggled with anxiety and depression since the fifth grade.
“Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay. This
is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a
point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed
crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life &
career were at an all time high. I’ve talked about this before but
I can’t stress enough how important it is to seek help when your
feeling down or in your darkest moments. I’ve struggled with
Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it’s
not something that should go untreated or uncared for,” Haynes
captioned a photo of himself.
“I know a lot of people don’t
understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic…but
it’s a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through.
It’s not easy. So let’s all take a second to reach out to those
in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some
encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my
fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease…you
aren’t alone,” he added.
Haynes, 29, is best known for playing
Jackson Whittemore on MTV's Teen Wolf and Roy Harper on The
CW's Arrow. He plays Detective Samuels in FX's upcoming
American Horror Story: Cult.