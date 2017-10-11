President Donald Trump will speak at
this year's Values Voter Summit.
According to a Family Research Council
(FRC) press release, Trump will speak at the event on Friday, October
13.
“Last year, he spoke to the Values
Voter Summit as a candidate – this year, it will be as the 45th
President of the United States,” the group said. “Today we have
confirmation from the White House that President Donald Trump will
speak to the VVS crowd this Friday morning.”
The annual three-day conference is
organized by a coalition of Christian conservative groups. It aims
to “preserve the bedrock values of traditional marriage, religious
liberty, sanctity of life and limited government,” according to the
event's website.
At last year's event, Trump eulogized
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and conservative activist
Phyllis Schlafly, both of whom were vocal opponents of LGBT rights
and promised attendees that as president he would repeal the Johnson
Amendment, the 1954 change in the U.S. tax code introduced by
then-Senator Lyndon B. Johnson that prohibits tax-exempt
organizations, mostly churches, from endorsing or opposing candidates
for elected office.
Trump also had positive comments for
Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), the
organization behind the Values Voter Summit, and televangelist
Franklin Graham, both of whom strongly oppose LGBT rights.
FRC in 2003 filed an amicus brief
in defense of a Texas law used to criminalized sex between consenting
adults of the same sex in the Supreme Court case Lawrence v.
Texas. In 2004, the high court struck down such bans. While
unenforceable, Texas' law remains on the books.
(Related: Franklin
Graham prepared to have his head “chopped off” for opposing gay
rights.)
Trump also pledged that as president he
would fight for “American family values,” a phrase used by some
social conservatives to signal their opposition to LGBT rights.
Others scheduled to attend this year's
event include House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from
Louisiana, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Senate
candidate Roy Moore, Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson and
Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler.