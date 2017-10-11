Just nine days after Germany's same-sex
marriage law took effect, a gay couple living in Berlin has become
the first to jointly adopt a child in Germany.
Germany's law came into effect on
October 1. It offers same-sex couples the same tax advantages and
adoption rights as heterosexual couples.
Michael and Kai Korok married on
October 2, the AP reported. The men were informed by authorities on
Tuesday that their application to adopt a boy who has been living
with them since shortly after birth has been approved, according to
the Lesbian and Gay Association Berlin-Brandenburg.
The German parliament, or Bundestag,
approved the marriage law in June with a 393 to 226 vote, making
Germany the 14th European country and the 23rd
worldwide to extend marriage to gay couples.
For decades advocates have tried and
failed to gain such rights. But an opportunity to move on the issue
appeared suddenly when Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled that she
would support a free vote on marriage equality among her party
members. The window to act also appears to have been short lived as
German politics shifted to the right in its most recent election.
Since 2001, Germany has recognized gay
and lesbian couples with civil partnerships.