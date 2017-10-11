Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed on Sunday that spreading HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is part of gay culture.

On his The Alex Jones Show radio program, Jones railed against a new California law signed last week by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown that reduces the penalty for knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV, without disclosure, from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Such laws hearken back to when little was known about the disease and few treatments existed. According to the Los Angeles Times, HIV was the only communicable disease for which it was a felony to expose a person without disclosure. Public health experts believe that the law discouraged people from knowing their status and added to the stigma of HIV.

“I want to get into the psychology of the insane Democratic Party here, because when HIV goes from lowered numbers like it is to exploding in the next five years, in a few years, if we’re still here, as a planet, don’t have nuclear war, I will go back to this show and say here I am in 2017 saying within three to five years California will have a 200 percent increase in HIV,” Jones told his listeners.

“And they will also complain and say we need single-payer, we need socialist health care, the reason we have HIV is because we don’t have free health care. No, the reason you have HIV is because it is a culture now in the gay community – that I first read about 20 years ago in Rolling Stone – to give other people HIV. It’s truly nihilistic. So here’s the article: 'Progress:' – LA Times – 'Knowingly exposing others to HIV no longer a felony in California.' It’s the same thing as a parking ticket, so it’s essentially legalized.”

“This is a religion. This is satanism, folks. Because if they can get away with this, they can get away with anything. This is totally insane,” he added.

“Bug chasing” and “gift giving” have been largely dismissed by HIV experts as a very rare phenomenon.

