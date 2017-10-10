Out singer Sam Smith performed two singles on NBC's late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Smith performed Too Good at Goodbyes and Pray from his upcoming sophomore album The Thrill of It All.

In an interview with Billboard, Smith, 25, said that Pray, his newest single, is about the time he spent in Iraq.

“I spent five days in Mosul and came back embarrassed that I had known so little about the world and other people’s lives,” Smith said. “I went back to that great Nina Simone quote, that it is important to speak about the times you live in. I hadn’t done that; I’d just written a bunch of songs about love. So I wanted to write about how I’m now starting to open my eyes, at 25, to what is going on in the rest of the world, and that it’s not always pretty.”

Smith also made headlines on Monday for voicing support for same-sex marriage in Australia. Australian voters are currently taking part in a postal survey which asks whether the government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Results, which are not binding, will be announced on November 15.

“We shouldn't be having this discussion in 2017, but it's great that it is happening,” Smith said during an appearance on Australia's Sunrise morning show. “Yeah, I'm so happy.”