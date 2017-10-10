Video of a gay coffee shop owner in Seattle ousting a group of anti-abortion activists has gone viral.

The incident occurred at Bedlam Coffee in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, reported Seattle alternative The Stranger.

In recent weeks, the group Abolish Human Abortion has been distributing rainbow-striped origami butterflies that when unfolded read, “You are not safe.”

“The drama started after the group Abolish Human Abortion … decided to fuel up at Bedlam after some Westboro-style street harassment in Belltown, complete with handing out photos of aborted fetuses,” the paper wrote.

The group took video of owner Ben Borgman asking them to leave his shop.

“I do not want these people in this place. This is extremely offensive,” Borgman said, pointing to one of the origami butterflies.

“Can you tolerate my presence? If I go get my boyfriend right now and fuck him in the ass right here, you're going to tolerate that? You're going to sit right here and fucking watch it?”

“Well, no we don't want to watch that,” someone is heard saying.

“Then I don't have to tolerate this,” he responded.

The Stranger's Katie Herzog wrote: “And, despite [the] outcry among the religious right, he is correct: Not believing that women should have autonomy over their own bodies is not actually a protected class in America, much like … gays. Looks like these folks have more in common than they thought.”