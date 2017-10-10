Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday expressed her outrage over the Trump administration's attacks on the transgender community.

The administration has rolled back three critical protections introduced by President Barack Obama, including policies allowing transgender students attending public schools to use the bathroom of their choice and allowing transgender people to serve in the military. Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice would no longer argue in court that a 1964 federal civil rights law protects transgender employees from discrimination.

(Related: Jeff Sessions: Transgender workers not protected by civil rights law.)

“Trump administration's latest in a string of attacks on trans people: trans students, trans service members, & now employment protections for trans workers,” Jenner tweeted. “This systematic gutting of non-discrimination protections for trans people is a disgrace!”

Much of the response to Jenner's comments has been critical, with many noting that Jenner supported and voted for President Donald Trump.

“Yeah,” wrote Clare Odell. “You voted for him. You knew his party [felt] this way about your community. Don't look shocked.”

Another user, @Mattison, responded: “First he came for the Mexicans, the Muslims, the Blacks, & you said nothing. Now he comes after LGBTQ, so now you're outraged. Shame on you.”