Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner on Thursday expressed her outrage over the Trump
administration's attacks on the transgender community.
The administration has rolled back
three critical protections introduced by President Barack Obama,
including policies allowing transgender students attending public
schools to use the bathroom of their choice and allowing transgender
people to serve in the military. Last week, Attorney General Jeff
Sessions announced that the Department of Justice would no longer
argue in court that a 1964 federal civil rights law protects
transgender employees from discrimination.
(Related: Jeff
Sessions: Transgender workers not protected by civil rights law.)
“Trump administration's latest in a
string of attacks on trans people: trans students, trans service
members, & now employment protections for trans workers,”
Jenner tweeted. “This systematic gutting of non-discrimination
protections for trans people is a disgrace!”
Much of the response to Jenner's
comments has been critical, with many noting that Jenner supported
and voted for President Donald Trump.
“Yeah,” wrote Clare Odell. “You
voted for him. You knew his party [felt] this way about your
community. Don't look shocked.”
Another user, @Mattison, responded:
“First he came for the Mexicans, the Muslims, the Blacks, & you
said nothing. Now he comes after LGBTQ, so now you're outraged.
Shame on you.”