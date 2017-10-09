Police in Indonesia on Friday raided a gay sauna in the capital Jakarta resulting in the arrests of 58 men.

Police initiated the raid after they received information that the sauna was being used for prostitution. The men face up to 10 years in prison and fines.

“We secured 51 and seven employees for allegedly providing pornographic services,” a spokesman for Jakarta police said in a statement.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face increasing hostility in the Muslim majority nation.

Among the detained were six foreigners, including four men from China, one from Thailand and one from Holland, the AFP reported.

Gay sex is not illegal in Indonesia except in conservative Aceh province, but anti-LGBT sentiment is high in the conservative nation, where police have in the past used the country's anti-pornography laws and drug charges to target the LGBT community.

The police spokesman said that six of those detained would be charged under Indonesia's tough anti-pornography law.

Human Rights Watch called for the police to release the men.

“This is part of the ongoing anti-LGBT campaign in Indonesia that has been going on since January last year,” Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, told the AFP. “Human Rights Watch demands police release them and not make up charges against them.”