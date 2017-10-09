Singer-songwriter Little Richard has described same-sex relationships as “unnatural affections.”

In a rare television interview with Three Angels Broadcasting Network, the 84-year-old Richard suggested that he's no longer gay.

“Anybody come in show business, they're going to say you're gay. Are you straight? Are you a homosexual something? They're going to say it,” Richard said.

“But God, Jesus, he made men, men. He made women, women, you know? And you've got to live the way God wants you to live.”

“I'm a sinner,” he continued, “but we all have sinned.”

“You know, all these things. So much unnatural affection. So much of people just doing everything and don't think about God. Don't want no parts of him,” Richard added.

Richard, who grew up in a strict Christian family, had two uncles and a grandfather who were preachers. According to his biographer Charles White, who wrote The Life and Times of Little Richard, Richard was arrested in his early twenties while watching two men he picked up have sex in the backseat of his car. When White in 1984 asked Richard about his sex life, he answered that he was “ominsexual” and condemned homosexuality as “unnatural” and “contagious.” In her 2007 book Rock Stars Do The Dumbest Things, Margaret Moser claimed that Richard was arrested in 1962 for spying on men urinating in a Trailways bus station bathroom in California. In a 1995 Penthouse interview, Richard said, “I've been gay all my life.”