At its annual Point Honors Los Angeles Gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Point Foundation honored Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz and Jill Soloway.

Point Foundation is the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBT students of merit.

According to Variety, Anthony Anderson presented Sykes, who currently guest stars on ABC's Blackish, with the group's Legend Award, which “recognizes an individual who has achieved greatness in their professional career and unapologetically supported the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.”

“Humor is a great way to broach most topics, but impediments to education – the cost of college, discrimination on campus – these are nothing to joke about,” said Sykes in a statement.

Writer-director Jill Soloway, the creator of Amazon's Transparent, received the group's Point Impact Award, while actor Wilson Cruz (My So Called Life, Star Trek: Discovery) was recognized with the Point Courage Award.

Soloway has won two Emmys for Transparent, which revolves around the later-in-life coming out of a transgender woman and the lives of her adult children.

“After this show came out, we experienced a giant cascade of love and support from the LGBTQ community and especially the trans community,” Soloway said.

Adam Lambert ended the gala with a musical performance.