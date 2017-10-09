Actor Dan Amboyer on Saturday married
his longtime boyfriend, financial planner Eric P. Berger.
According to PEOPLE, the wedding served
as a coming out for Amboyer, who has not previously discussed his
sexuality publicly.
“Being a young actor in the industry,
I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet,”
Amboyer
told PEOPLE. “That was hard to live with. But I've never
played a gay role before and I didn't want to be limited by some
strange perception.”
The 31-year-old Amboyer is best know
for his starring role as Prince William of Wales in Hallmark
Channel's William & Catherine: A Royal Romance and twins
Thad and Chad on TV Land's Younger.
Amboyer and Berger, 37, together nearly
10 years, exchanged vows in New York City.
“It was a hard decision to figure out
how to approach it in a public way,” Amboyer said of his decision
to come out. “There are some actors out there now who just keep it
as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public.
But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up
to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the
country’s perception of gay people. And Nico Tortorella, who is
also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he’s become such
an advocate for sexual fluidity. I think the more open actors can be
the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive
thing moving forward.”