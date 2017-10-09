Actor Dan Amboyer on Saturday married his longtime boyfriend, financial planner Eric P. Berger.

According to PEOPLE, the wedding served as a coming out for Amboyer, who has not previously discussed his sexuality publicly.

“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet,” Amboyer told PEOPLE. “That was hard to live with. But I've never played a gay role before and I didn't want to be limited by some strange perception.”

The 31-year-old Amboyer is best know for his starring role as Prince William of Wales in Hallmark Channel's William & Catherine: A Royal Romance and twins Thad and Chad on TV Land's Younger.

Amboyer and Berger, 37, together nearly 10 years, exchanged vows in New York City.

“It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way,” Amboyer said of his decision to come out. “There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country’s perception of gay people. And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he’s become such an advocate for sexual fluidity. I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward.”