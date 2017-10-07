The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday announced that it would hear arguments on December 5 in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

The case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, marks the first major case for the high court involving LGBT rights since Obergefell, the 2015 case that struck down same-sex marriage bans nationwide.

In 2012, Jack Phillips, the owner of Denver-based Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to consider baking a cake for Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig. The men married in Massachusetts and wanted to buy a cake from Phillips for their Denver reception (Colorado at the time recognized gay and lesbian couples with civil unions, not marriage.). Phillips said that serving the couple would violate his religious faith.

The couple sued, saying that Phillips' faith does not give him a right to discriminate, and a Colorado court found that Phillips had discriminated against the men under Colorado law. After the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal, Phillips turned to the Supreme Court, arguing that the First Amendment protects his religious rights.

The U.S. Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has sided with Phillips, arguing in a 41-page amicus brief filed last month that “Forcing Phillips to create expression for and participate in a ceremony that violates his sincerely held religious beliefs invades his First Amendment rights.”