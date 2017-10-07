In an interview with Billboard, out British singer Sam Smith said that he feels he's “a bit behind” in his relationships with men.

The 25-year-old Smith is currently promoting the first single, Too Good at Goodbyes, from his much-anticipated sophomore album, The Thrill of it All, which arrives on Friday, November 3.

“I do feel I’m a bit behind in my relationships,” Smith said. “I wish I'd been in a long-term relationship by this age. But then, I didn’t move to London until I was 19. I’d grown up in an area where I was the only gay guy in school, the only gay guy in my village.”

“I'd definitely be emotionally richer now if I’d had a long-term ­relationship, but if it wasn’t easy while I was growing up, it’s hardly going to be any easier for me now, is it?” he said.

Smith added that he's recently become more comfortable with fame.

“I'm convinced it's how you hold yourself,” Smith said. “If you don't act famous, you won't feel it, and you won't draw the attention. When I go to a gay club now, it’s mostly fine because I’m there to have a good time like everyone else.”