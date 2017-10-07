In an interview with Billboard,
out British singer Sam Smith said that he feels he's “a bit behind”
in his relationships with men.
The 25-year-old Smith is currently
promoting the first single, Too Good at Goodbyes, from his
much-anticipated sophomore album, The Thrill of it All, which
arrives on Friday, November 3.
“I do feel I’m a bit behind in my
relationships,” Smith said. “I wish I'd been in a long-term
relationship by this age. But then, I didn’t move to London until I
was 19. I’d grown up in an area where I was the only gay guy in
school, the only gay guy in my village.”
“I'd definitely be emotionally richer
now if I’d had a long-term relationship, but if it wasn’t
easy while I was growing up, it’s hardly going to be any easier for
me now, is it?” he said.
Smith added that he's recently become
more comfortable with fame.
“I'm convinced it's how you hold
yourself,” Smith
said. “If you don't act famous, you won't feel it, and you
won't draw the attention. When I go to a gay club now, it’s mostly
fine because I’m there to have a good time like everyone else.”