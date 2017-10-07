Out singer Ricky Martin says his wedding to Jwan Yosef will be a three-day event.

Last November, Martin, 45, announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and conceptual artist Jwan Yosef were engaged.

“He's a conceptual artist and I'm a collector,” Martin told host Ellen DeGeneres. “So I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does – really original – and I contacted him.”

“So you collected him?” DeGeneres joked.

Nearly a year later, Martin, who appears in FX's second season of American Crime Story, which will explore the murder of designer Gianni Versace, told Ocean Drive that he and Yosef are planning a spring wedding.

“We want to do it right, hopefully next spring,” Martin said. “We'll do the three-day event, as I call it. And we still don't know where we will do it – Los Angeles, Puerto Rico or in Sweden, where my fiance is from, or in Spain, where I am also from.”

“We have to deal with the fact that most of my fiance’s family is from Syria. So maybe they won’t be able to come into this country. So we might consider doing it in Stockholm or in Spain. We don’t know yet, but it’s going to be a great event.”

Martin added that he's planning to share his wedding with the world to help normalize the “beauty of our family.” Martin has two nine-year-old twin boys.

During an appearance this week on DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Martin revealed that he had raised more than $1.8 million to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria. He also shared footage from a recent visit to the island and called on viewers to keep donating.