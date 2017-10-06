Peter LaBarbera, president of Americans
for Truth About Homosexuality, a group with the singular mission of
opposing LGBT rights, expressed outrage last week over news that Star
Trek: Discovery features a gay couple.
On the CBS All Access show, starfleet
officer Lt. Paul Stamets (played by Anthony Rapp) and medical officer
Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) are in a relationship.
(Related: Wilson
Cruz, Anthony Rapp on their Star
Trek: Discovery
gay romance.)
Appearing on Voice of Christian Youth
America's Crosstalk radio program, LaBarbera told host Jim Schneider
that Discovery producers' decision to include a gay couple is
another sign that “the homosexual activists are never satisfied.
They always want more, more, more.”
LaBarbera also demanded to know why we
“have yet to see an ex-gay, a former homosexual, prominently
portrayed in Hollywood.” (In fact, in the recent film I Am
Michael, James
Franco portrays a prominent ex-gay activist.)
“I guess all we can do is not watch
Star Trek,” LaBarbera
said, adding that “this sort of propaganda” and “political
correctness” is “why Trump won in the first place.”
“Remember, the other side never stops
fighting,” he continued. “There is a battle between good and
evil in this country.”