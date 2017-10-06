Peter LaBarbera, president of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality, a group with the singular mission of opposing LGBT rights, expressed outrage last week over news that Star Trek: Discovery features a gay couple.

On the CBS All Access show, starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets (played by Anthony Rapp) and medical officer Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) are in a relationship.

(Related: Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp on their Star Trek: Discovery gay romance.)

Appearing on Voice of Christian Youth America's Crosstalk radio program, LaBarbera told host Jim Schneider that Discovery producers' decision to include a gay couple is another sign that “the homosexual activists are never satisfied. They always want more, more, more.”

LaBarbera also demanded to know why we “have yet to see an ex-gay, a former homosexual, prominently portrayed in Hollywood.” (In fact, in the recent film I Am Michael, James Franco portrays a prominent ex-gay activist.)

“I guess all we can do is not watch Star Trek,” LaBarbera said, adding that “this sort of propaganda” and “political correctness” is “why Trump won in the first place.”

“Remember, the other side never stops fighting,” he continued. “There is a battle between good and evil in this country.”