Mississippi's controversial “religious freedom” law that allows government workers and businesses to refuse service to the LGBT community is set to take effect Tuesday, October 10, barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court.

An ongoing lawsuit has kept the law on hold for more than a year.

In June, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that plaintiffs in the case lacked standing to challenge the law, reversing a lower court's order that blocked law, known as HB 1523. On Friday, the appeals court denied a request to rehear the case before the full court. The 5th Circuit did not address the law's constitutionality.

Opponents of the law plan to file an appeal later this month with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mississippi's Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act allows businesses to deny services to LGBT people based on their “sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions.” It also seeks to provide similar protections to individuals who object to transgender rights. It is considered the broadest religious objections law enacted since Obergefell, the 2015 Supreme Court case that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Republican Governor Phil Bryant, who last year signed the bill into law, this week defended the law as “perfectly constitutional.”

A rally to protest HB 1523 is planned for Sunday outside the state Capitol.