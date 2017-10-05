The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Wednesday endorsed Democratic Governor Kate Brown's bid for a second term as Oregon's governor.

Brown is Oregon's second female governor, after Barbara Roberts, as well as the first openly bisexual governor in U.S. history.

“As the nation’s first openly bisexual governor, Kate Brown is a champion of equality who has fought for the LGBTQ community throughout her career,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “Helping to improve the lives of countless people, Governor Brown has worked tirelessly to make the principles of fairness and equality a priority for Oregon. HRC is proud to endorse Governor Brown in her bid for re-election.”

The announcement is HRC's first gubernatorial endorsement ahead of the critically important 2018 election cycle.

“I've been fighting for LGBTQ equality my entire career and am proud of our record of leadership,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I want to make Oregon an even better place to live, work and raise a family – no matter who you are, how you identify or who you love."

(Related: Oregon's Kate Brown signs transgender bill.)

The 57-year-old Brown, who is married to Dan Little, discussed coming out in an OutHistory.org survey.

“I believe it was during my early 30's that I figured out who, or what, I am,” she wrote. “But it wasn't until it was written in the Oregonian newspaper that I was bisexual that I had to face the inevitable and let those around me know. Thus began my very public coming out as a bisexual.”