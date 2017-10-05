Cond é Nast on Wednesday announced the launch of its LGBT community platform them.

In a statement, Cond é Nast, which publishes a diverse range of titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, Wired and Bon App é tit, described them as “a next-generation community platform.”

“Them chronicles and celebrates the stories, people and voices that are emerging and inspiring all of us, ranging in topics from pop culture and style to politics and news, all through the lens of today's LGBTQ community,” the company said.

Phillip Picardi, digital editorial director at Teen Vogue and Allure, will helm them as the platform's chief content officer. Picardi is openly gay.

“If I've learned anything from my time at Teen Vogue, it’s that young people are dominating our culture and they're going to shape it in a way that we really weren't expecting, particularly in matters of gender and sexuality,” Picardi, 26, told BusinessOfFashion.com. “Wouldn't it be incredible if Condé Nast were the first publisher to really step up to the plate and want to be the ones who were telling those stories in an authentic and personal way?”

Them is the first project from Cond é Nast's new incubator, which takes projects from concept to launch.

“Them is all about the future of culture and speaks to the heart of the most influential demographic – Gen Z,” said Pamela Drucker Mann, chief revenue and marketing officer of Condé Nast. “This is the perfect example of why we created the incubator at Condé Nast – to identify, support and bring to life the incisive and insightful ideas that come from our incredibly talented teams every day.”

Launch partners include Burberry, Google, Lyft and GLAAD. Them goes live on Thursday, October 26.