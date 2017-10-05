More than 100 activists on Tuesday took part in a Gays Against Guns (GAG) protest in New York City following Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sunday's deadly attack by a lone gunman in Las Vegas left at least 58 people dead and injured more than 500.

The attack on a country music concert taking place on the Las Vegas strip overtakes last year's mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando as the nation's deadliest. It was Latino night at the gay nightclub and many of the victims were Hispanic.

Tuesday's demonstrators carried signs which read “Keep NYC gun free” and “Justice” as they marched from Union Square to Times Square. Some also wore white veils with matching pants to represent the victims of gun violence.

Several protesters also held placards with the names and photos of people who had died in similar incidents, including Pulse victims.

The protesters targeted the National Rifle Association (NRA), the powerful lobbying group which advocates for gun rights.

“What's the name of that terror organization?” one protester shouted into the crowd.

“NRA,” the crowd replied.

Chants such as “The NRA has got to go” were also heard during the rally.

Gays Against Guns was formed in the wake of the Pulse massacre.