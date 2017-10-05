More than 100 activists on Tuesday took
part in a Gays Against Guns (GAG) protest in New York City following
Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Sunday's deadly attack by a lone gunman
in Las Vegas left at least 58 people dead and injured more than 500.
The attack on a country music concert
taking place on the Las Vegas strip overtakes last year's mass
shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando as the nation's deadliest.
It was Latino night at the gay nightclub and many of the victims
were Hispanic.
Tuesday's demonstrators carried signs
which read “Keep NYC gun free” and “Justice” as they marched
from Union Square to Times Square. Some also wore white veils with
matching pants to represent the victims of gun violence.
Several protesters also held placards
with the names and photos of people who had died in similar
incidents, including Pulse victims.
The protesters targeted the National
Rifle Association (NRA), the powerful lobbying group which advocates
for gun rights.
“What's the name of that terror
organization?” one protester shouted into the crowd.
“NRA,” the crowd replied.
Chants such as “The NRA has got to
go” were also heard during the rally.
Gays Against Guns was formed in the
wake of the Pulse massacre.