The United States joined 12 other nations in voting against a United Nations resolution condemning the use of the death penalty to punish same-sex relations.

“The Question of the Death Penalty” cleared the United Nations Human Rights Council with a 27-13 vote, with 7 abstentions, on Friday. Members who voted against the resolution included Botswana, Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, China, India, Iraq, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The resolution asks countries where the death penalty is legal to “ensure that it is not imposed as a sanction for specific forms of conduct such as apostasy, blasphemy, adultery and consensual same-sex relations” and that it is “not applied against persons with mental or intellectual disabilities and persons below 18 years of age at the time of the commission of the crime, as well as pregnant women.”

According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), there are six countries where having sex with a member of the same sex is considered a crime and the death penalty is routinely implemented. In an additional five countries capital punishment is on the books but not pursued.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, criticized the Trump administration's stance on the resolution.

“Ambassador [Nikki] Haley has failed the LGBTQ community by not standing up against the barbaric use of the death penalty to punish individuals in same-sex relationships,” said Ty Cobb, director of HRC Global. “While the U.N. Human Rights Council took this crucially important step, the Trump/Pence administration failed to show leadership on the world stage by not championing this critical measure. This administration’s blatant disregard for human rights and LGBTQ lives around the world is beyond disgraceful.”

During a press briefing on Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert defended the United States' position, saying that they had hoped to vote on a narrower resolution. Nauert added that the U.S. does not consider gay sex “appropriate for criminalization.”

“As our representative to the Human Rights Council said last Friday, the United States is disappointed to have voted against that resolution,” Nauert said. “We voted against that resolution because of broader concerns with the resolution’s approach in condemning the death penalty in all circumstances, and it called for the abolition of the death penalty altogether. We had hoped for a balanced and inclusive resolution that would better reflect the positions of states that continue to apply the death penalty lawfully, as the United States does. The United States unequivocally condemns the application of the death penalty for conduct such as homosexuality, blasphemy, adultery, and apostasy. We do not consider such conduct appropriate for criminalization.”

The resolution, in fact, asks states that have not yet abolished the death penalty to consider doing so.