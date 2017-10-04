Hugh Grant will play a disgraced British politician in the upcoming BBC drama A Very English Scandal.

A Very English Scandal is based on a book by British journalist John Preston and written by Russell T. Davis, who created Queer as Folk, Cucumber and Banana.

In the three-part drama, Grant plays Jeremy Thorpe, a gay politician who was accused of conspiring to murder his ex-lover Norman Scott, played by Whishaw. Thorpe, as leader of the Liberal Party, was, in 1979, the youngest person to lead any British political party in a hundred years.

According to Deadline Hollywood, A Very English Scandal is directed by Stephen Frears and executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin for Blueprint Television and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

“Hugh is one our most iconic British actors – sharp, witty, deeply human and nuanced – and to have him play one of the most controversial figures of British politics is utterly thrilling,” said Treadwell-Collins. “With Russell T Davies writing and Stephen Frears directing, A Very English Scandal unites the highest level of talent to bring this extraordinary true story to life.”

Production on the period piece has already begun in the U.K. It is expected to air on BBC One in Britain and Amazon Prime Video in the United States.